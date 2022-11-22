Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,126 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $96.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

