Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $70.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.33.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

PNW opened at $75.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $80.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.