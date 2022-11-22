Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,908,095,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Pool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Pool by 18.5% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 538,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,512,000 after purchasing an additional 83,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 42,184.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POOL opened at $320.24 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $579.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.13. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

