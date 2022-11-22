POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of PKX opened at $53.24 on Friday. POSCO has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 279.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 198,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of POSCO by 10.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of POSCO by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

