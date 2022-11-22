POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE PKX opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. POSCO has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.29%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in POSCO by 617.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

