POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PKX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of POSCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. POSCO has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 17.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 56.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co boosted its position in POSCO by 2.3% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 10,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in POSCO by 58.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

