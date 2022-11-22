POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PKX. StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered POSCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of PKX stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.02.

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 6.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.612 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth $385,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 279.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 198,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 10.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

