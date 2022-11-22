Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of PGEN opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.84. Precigen has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Precigen by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 64,372 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Precigen by 693.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 598,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 523,227 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Precigen by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

