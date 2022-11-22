Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Precigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
Precigen Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of PGEN opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $399.65 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.84. Precigen has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen
About Precigen
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.
