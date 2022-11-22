Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 0.3 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $63.47.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

