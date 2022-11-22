Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Murphy USA worth $20,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,647,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,754,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,920,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,354,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $289.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.11. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.30 and a 52 week high of $323.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

