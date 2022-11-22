Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Receives $7.21 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Proterra in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

PTRA stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Proterra has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $13.02.

In other news, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $393,869.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Proterra in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proterra in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Proterra by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Proterra by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 49,677 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Proterra by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393 shares during the period. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

