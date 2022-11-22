Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,629 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,820,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,240,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,904,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,363,000 after acquiring an additional 659,183 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

