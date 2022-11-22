Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for The Children’s Place, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Children’s Place in a report issued on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.
Children’s Place Trading Down 2.4 %
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 67.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 3.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Children’s Place by 426.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Children’s Place by 20.6% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 167,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
