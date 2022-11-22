Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $12.62 per share.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AAP. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AAP opened at $148.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.52. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $145.59 and a 12-month high of $244.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.