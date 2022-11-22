Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Issued By Zacks Research

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 16th. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for TE Connectivity’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s FY2025 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.63.

Shares of TEL opened at $124.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $166.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,220,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,853,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after buying an additional 1,363,669 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 573.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,237,000 after buying an additional 684,157 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in TE Connectivity by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,484,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $194,492,000 after buying an additional 515,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $499,002,000 after buying an additional 495,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,824 shares of company stock worth $6,053,510 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

