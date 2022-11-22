Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BJ. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 118,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

