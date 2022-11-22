Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Kohl’s Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS stock opened at $30.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kohl’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $201,401,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,591,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,991,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,920,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

