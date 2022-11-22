R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $35.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on R1 RCM to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of RCM opened at $7.39 on Friday. R1 RCM has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.94.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 15,000,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $306,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,754,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,925,343.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 27,760 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 49.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

