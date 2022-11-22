Raymond James Trims CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Target Price to C$0.25

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CUBXF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of CubicFarm Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CubicFarm Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CUBXF opened at $0.06 on Friday. CubicFarm Systems has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.