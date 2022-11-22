Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives $6.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Real Matters Price Performance

OTCMKTS RLLMF opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

