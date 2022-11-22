REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on REE. DA Davidson cut their target price on REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
REE Automotive Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of REE opened at $0.54 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $176.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On REE Automotive
REE Automotive Company Profile
REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REE Automotive (REE)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.