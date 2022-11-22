REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REE. DA Davidson cut their target price on REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

REE Automotive Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of REE opened at $0.54 on Thursday. REE Automotive has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $176.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REE Automotive

REE Automotive Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 748,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 420,801 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 480,195 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 43,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,675,000 after buying an additional 26,609,381 shares during the period. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of REE Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 287,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.