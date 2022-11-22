Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,899 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after purchasing an additional 201,815 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,221.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 158,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,859,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $738.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $725.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $653.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $769.63.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total value of $727,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.82, for a total transaction of $727,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,297,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total value of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,699. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

