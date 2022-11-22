ReNew Energy Global Plc Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for ReNew Energy Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for ReNew Energy Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc raised its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,820,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,355 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter worth about $1,771,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in ReNew Energy Global by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,162,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after buying an additional 174,189 shares in the last quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 547.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 157,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 133,473 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

