ReNew Energy Global Plc Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for ReNew Energy Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for ReNew Energy Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $5.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. ReNew Energy Global has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 0.35.
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
