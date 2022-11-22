Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $2.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RENT. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.95.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

NASDAQ RENT opened at $1.24 on Friday. Rent the Runway has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $80.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 293.74% and a negative net margin of 76.30%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,613,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 207,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 811,772 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

