Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Repay worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Repay by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 607,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 159,206 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Repay by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after acquiring an additional 110,178 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Repay during the 1st quarter valued at about $839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Repay to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Repay stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a market cap of $692.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -763.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In related news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $481,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,560,559 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,742.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 65,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $481,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,742.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Shaler Alias purchased 75,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 181,000 shares of company stock worth $1,278,570. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

