Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for GT Biopharma, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of GT Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for GT Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of GT Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

GT Biopharma Stock Down 4.1 %

Institutional Trading of GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in GT Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

