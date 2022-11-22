Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Target Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Target in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will earn $5.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.35. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $6.16 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share.

Target Stock Performance

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Shares of TGT opened at $158.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Target by 283.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada lifted its position in Target by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 13,372 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Target by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 763,584 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $115,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,777 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 40,996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,084,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

