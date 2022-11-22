Reviewing Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.42 million ($0.35) -1.66 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.89 million ($1.84) -0.48

Akari Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akari Therapeutics has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

2.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 61.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Akari Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics N/A -184.76% -126.55% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals N/A -62.22% -51.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Akari Therapeutics and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Akari Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 589.66%. Given Akari Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akari Therapeutics is more favorable than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors. Its development programs also comprise Sapacitabine, a novel nucleoside analog that is orally available prodrug of CNDAC, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and seliciclib, a CDK inhibitor that is in Phase 2 investigator-sponsored trials (IST) for Cushing's disease, as well as in Phase 1/2 IST for the treatment for advanced rheumatoid arthritis. The company has a clinical collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to clinically evaluate the safety and efficacy of three cyclacel medicines in patients with hematological malignancies, including chronic lymphocytic leukemias, acute myeloid leukemias, myelodysplastic syndromes, and other advanced leukemias. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

