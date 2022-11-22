Reviewing Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) & Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) and Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas and Pacific Basin Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.65 billion 2.31 $400.50 million $2.06 7.46 Pacific Basin Shipping $2.97 billion 0.53 $844.81 million N/A N/A

Pacific Basin Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

68.8% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Pacific Basin Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Atlas and Pacific Basin Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 1 3 1 0 2.00 Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atlas currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.85%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Dividends

Atlas pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pacific Basin Shipping pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.1%. Atlas pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Pacific Basin Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 37.73% 12.55% 4.34% Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Atlas has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Basin Shipping has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas beats Pacific Basin Shipping on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. It also provides electricity to oil and gas, mining, and other industries, as well as government backed and private utilities; and power solutions comprising plant design, fast-tracked installation of generating equipment and balance of plant, plant operation, and service and maintenance. As of March 10, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 132 vessels, 30 gas turbines, and 414 diesel generators. Atlas Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. As of February 28, 2022, the company had a fleet of 130 Handysize vessels, and 124 Supramax vessels. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

