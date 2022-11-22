Reviewing BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) & Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 32.00% 14.76% 1.48% Heartland BancCorp 25.34% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

BancFirst has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 1 0 0 0 1.00 Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BancFirst and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BancFirst presently has a consensus price target of $98.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.52%. Given BancFirst’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BancFirst is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.8% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of BancFirst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. BancFirst pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland BancCorp pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has increased its dividend for 28 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BancFirst and Heartland BancCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $497.05 million 6.58 $167.63 million $5.22 19.06 Heartland BancCorp $69.81 million 2.60 $18.59 million $8.91 10.13

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Heartland BancCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BancFirst beats Heartland BancCorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. It also provides commercial, financial, and other loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, the company engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, it is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. The company serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. It operates through 108 banking locations in Oklahoma and 3 banking locations in Dallas, Texas. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. It operates through a network of 18 full-service banking offices in central Ohio and northern Kentucky. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

