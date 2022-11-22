Reviewing Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) & Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Rating) and Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Marpai and Hybrid Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marpai currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 135.85%. Given Marpai’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Marpai is more favorable than Hybrid Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai -104.66% -108.51% -67.21% Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Marpai and Hybrid Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

35.0% of Marpai shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of Marpai shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marpai and Hybrid Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $14.23 million 1.56 -$15.98 million ($1.24) -0.85 Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hybrid Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marpai.

Summary

Marpai beats Hybrid Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marpai

(Get Rating)

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, and cost containment services. It also develops artificial intelligence and healthcare technology that enables the analysis of data to predict and prevent events related to diagnostic errors, hospital visits, and administrative issues. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hybrid Energy

(Get Rating)

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

