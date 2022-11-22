Reviewing Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Red Violet and eGain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Violet $44.02 million 6.89 $650,000.00 $0.02 1,091.55 eGain $91.95 million 2.98 -$2.44 million ($0.10) -85.89

Red Violet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eGain. eGain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Violet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Red Violet has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

60.0% of Red Violet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Red Violet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of eGain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Red Violet and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Violet 0.73% 0.53% 0.50% eGain -3.16% -5.38% -2.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Red Violet and eGain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A eGain 0 0 1 0 3.00

eGain has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.98%. Given eGain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eGain is more favorable than Red Violet.

Summary

Red Violet beats eGain on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red Violet

(Get Rating)

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative firms, as well as solutions used for purposes, such as risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective customers, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current customers, as well as through direct sales. Red Violet, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About eGain

(Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.