Reviewing Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) & Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fresnillo and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A Yamana Gold 13.99% 6.03% 3.76%

Volatility & Risk

Fresnillo has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

55.5% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Fresnillo pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Yamana Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Yamana Gold pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yamana Gold has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Yamana Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fresnillo and Yamana Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresnillo 1 2 2 0 2.20 Yamana Gold 0 2 5 0 2.71

Yamana Gold has a consensus price target of $6.94, suggesting a potential upside of 37.51%. Given Yamana Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fresnillo and Yamana Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresnillo $2.70 billion 2.82 $421.21 million N/A N/A Yamana Gold $1.82 billion 2.67 $147.50 million $0.26 19.42

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Yamana Gold.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Fresnillo on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc is a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles S.A.B. de C.V.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in August 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

