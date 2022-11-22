RH (NYSE:RH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $270.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $274.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $336.81.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $263.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $255.67 and a 200 day moving average of $266.36. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $658.51. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Insider Activity

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.48 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,355 shares of company stock worth $3,883,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RH by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,989 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile



RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

