Robert W. Baird Raises Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $74.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th.

Shares of CPRT opened at $64.08 on Friday. Copart has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 101,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Copart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in Copart by 356.7% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Copart by 93.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Copart by 17.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,185,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,203,000 after acquiring an additional 610,132 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

