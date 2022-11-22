Rosenbaum Jay D. Buys 1,016 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.8% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,558,000 after buying an additional 3,886,845 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after buying an additional 1,590,742 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,065.0% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,403,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,069,000 after buying an additional 1,396,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $133.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81. The company has a market cap of $390.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.