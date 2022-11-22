Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $113.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $115.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $345,553,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after buying an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 47.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $437,984,000 after buying an additional 1,514,790 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $118,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

