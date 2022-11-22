Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ROST has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $115.90.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Ross Stores by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

