Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $121.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ross Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.30.

Shares of ROST opened at $112.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $115.90. The company has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

