Royal Bank of Canada Raises Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,070

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,800 ($21.28) to GBX 2,070 ($24.48) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BURBY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.24) to GBX 1,730 ($20.46) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,142 ($25.33) to GBX 2,190 ($25.90) in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($24.60) to GBX 2,050 ($24.24) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.47) to GBX 2,000 ($23.65) in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Burberry Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

