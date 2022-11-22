Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $133.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $104.99 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.78.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 761.8% during the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Royal Gold by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.