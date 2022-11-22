Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Receives $6.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.19.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAPMY shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Saipem in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Saipem Price Performance

SAPMY opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.01. Saipem has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT. It offers engineering, construction, installation of platforms, pipelines, subsea fields, maintenance, modification, operation, and decommissioning activities, as well as develops marine wind farms and energy integration projects.

