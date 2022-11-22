Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,461 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 33.4% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 98,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,727 shares of company stock valued at $25,233,330 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CRM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.15.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $305.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

