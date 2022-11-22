Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $180.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $230.15.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $144.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.85 billion, a PE ratio of 268.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.95 and its 200 day moving average is $164.96. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $305.49.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,727 shares of company stock worth $25,233,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

