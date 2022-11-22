Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $193.00 at Barclays

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $202.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.15.

NYSE:CRM opened at $144.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce has a one year low of $136.04 and a one year high of $305.49. The company has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a PE ratio of 268.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.96.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,727 shares of company stock valued at $25,233,330. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,234,635,000 after purchasing an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

