SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Given New 339.00 Price Target at Barclays

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from 362.00 to 339.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SALRF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of SalMar ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 360.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 7th. Danske raised shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of SalMar ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SalMar ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $516.00.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

Shares of SALRF opened at $29.00 on Friday. SalMar ASA has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91.

About SalMar ASA

SalMar ASA, an aquaculture company, produces and sells farmed salmon in Asia, the United States, Canada, Norway, rest of Europe, and internationally. It is involved in the broodfish, lumpfish, and smolt production activities; and marine-phase farming, harvesting, packaging, processing, and selling farmed salmon.

