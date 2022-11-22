Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SANM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina Stock Performance

NASDAQ SANM opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

In other news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,198,208.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,796,109 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.