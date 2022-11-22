Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.41-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SANM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti raised shares of Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Sanmina Stock Performance
NASDAQ SANM opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89.
Insider Transactions at Sanmina
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanmina (SANM)
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.