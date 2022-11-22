Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,013,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,608 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,072,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 24.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,096,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.37.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $52.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

