Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $64.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.37.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.2 %

SLB stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

