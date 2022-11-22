Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €170.00 ($173.47) to €160.00 ($163.27) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. from €135.00 ($137.76) to €145.00 ($147.96) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($158.16) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.57.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

